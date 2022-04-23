Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Freedom Rides Museum unveils newly discovered photo from Civil Rights Movement

The Freedom Rides Museum just unveiled a newly discovered photo of the men involved in the...
The Freedom Rides Museum just unveiled a newly discovered photo of the men involved in the Journey of Reconciliation.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and that was definitely how organizers at Montgomery’s Freedom Rides Museum felt on Saturday.

“It’s an amazing piece of American history, and we’re excited to be able to have it here on display at the museum,” said Dorothy Walker, site director for the museum.

A photo that was tucked away for years is now on display for the first time. It depicts activists involved in the Journey of Reconciliation, which inspired the Freedom Rides.

The historic image features the interracial group of men who traveled for two weeks back in 1947. They were protesting segregated seating on buses across the upper south.

Their efforts served as a blueprint for nonviolent protests used throughout the Civil Rights Movement, and now their faces are on display exactly 75 years after their journey.

“As far as we know, over the last 75 years, there’s only been one photograph of some of the members of that group,” Walker added.

There is still research that needs to be done to verify the details, like where the image was taken. Museum staff do know it was found by a researcher digging through archives.

“Through the diligent research of someone who came across this actually kind of accidentally, we have a new photograph showing members of the Journey of Reconciliation, as they were leaving on that journey 75 years ago and we’re delighted to be unveiling this new photograph,” Walker said.

Those who would like to see that new photo can visit the Freedom Rides Museum in downtown Montgomery Tuesday through Saturday.

Individual tickets to enter the museum go for $5 or less. They regularly have discounts for college students and military members. They also host group tours.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery man has died after a shooting in Tuskegee, according to police.
Montgomery man found dead after shooting in Tuskegee
Montgomery police said two gunshot victims were found in the 3900 block of Vaughn Road on April...
2 injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday evening
Montgomery police say a vehicle they were chasing on April 22, 2022 crashed in the area of...
Suspect arrested following vehicle chase, crash in Montgomery
The southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Autauga County between Pine Level and Verbena are now...
18-wheeler wreck on I-65 SB in Autauga County cleared
Montgomery police say a man was critically injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon.
Man critically injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting

Latest News

First Alert 12
Dry and warm weather sticks around through the remainder of the weekend
PAHS hosts 'Bark in the Park' fundraiser
PAHS hosts 'Bark in the Park' fundraiser
Wetumpka could close fields to Youth Baseball & Softball League
Wetumpka could close fields to Youth Baseball & Softball League
Images from Oak Mountain State Park near Birmingham. The Department of Conservation and Natural...
Alabama’s largest state park expanding near Birmingham