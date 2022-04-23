Advertise
Man critically injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police say a man was critically injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon.
Montgomery police say a man was critically injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was critically injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon.

According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tyneshia James, police and fire medics responded to the 5700 block of Carriage Hills Drive at noon. At the scene, they found an adult male victim who suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound.

James said the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No further information regarding the shooting has been released at this time.

