Man critically injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was critically injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon.

According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tyneshia James, police and fire medics responded to the 5700 block of Carriage Hills Drive at noon. At the scene, they found an adult male victim who suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound.

James said the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No further information regarding the shooting has been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.