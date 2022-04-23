Advertise
Sheriff: 1 person killed in Alabama house fire

News outlets report the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death Saturday morning in...
News outlets report the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death Saturday morning in Attalla.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATTALLA, Ala. (AP) — Officials say one person is dead after a home caught fire in northwestern Alabama.

News outlets report the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death Saturday morning in Attalla.

Sheriff’s deputies and volunteer firefighters responded to a 911 call just after 9:30 a.m. about a home on fire with a person inside.

Authorities say first responders tried to rescue the person but were unsuccessful. The victim’s name was not immediately released so that officials could notify the person’s family.

The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine what caused the fatal fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

