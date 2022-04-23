Wetumpka could close fields to Wetumpka Youth Baseball & Softball League

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Wetumpka could soon be closing the Wetumpka Sports Complex’s fields to the youth baseball and softball leagues.

According to an email from the Wetumpka Youth Baseball & Softball League Board of Directors, the city will close the fields starting at 8 a.m. Sunday. They would remain closed for league play . until the city got signed agreements from the “league and financial disclosures which shall include bank statements from the last 24 months and all the monthly treasure reports from the last 24 months.”

The league said the agreements the city sent would give the city full access to the league’s funds. The League Board of Directors said in the email it cannot agree to sign these “contracts giving the city full access to our funds.”

The league said in the response to the city’s initial contracts that both the league and the city had previously had an agreement that was beneficial for both sides and even encouraged the contract. However, the league does not want to give the city “total control of the League and unrestricted access to the funds from the families of our area.”

The league says in 2021 it agreed to go in halfway with the city to resurface the infields of all of the softball fields. The cost for the project was $20,000, and the league paid $10,000.

In fall 2021, the league provided free fall ball to over 500 kids in the community. The league said the cost for the fall ball was $17,000.

The league added that they helped the city with a list of projects they needed to get done before spring ball started, which totaled $8,500.

The league says it invested a total of $35,500 in the fields and families in one year.

According to the league, it had many times had to operate with losses each year before 2021. And based on the information the league says it has, it “has never been in a financial situation to be able to help with projects like these in the past.”

“We are extremely grateful to the city for allowing us to use this amazing complex rent-free for all of these years,” the league stated. “In gratitude of what the City has done for us as soon as we were financially able we were excited to finally be able to contribute to some much needed upgrades to our ballpark.”

According to the league, it replied with an offer to sign the agreement without the wording that would give Wetumpka the access to their kids’ funds. However, the city reportedly told the league their proposal was unacceptable. The league said it offered to sign a short-term liability-release contract through the end of the Spring All-Stars to allow for the completion of the 2022 season.

The league says that the closure of the fields will shut down the Baseball Mid-Season Tournament.

“We apologize for the interruption in our spring league season, but we hope our league families understand how difficult the position is that the City has put us in, and agree with the concerns that we have with giving the City Government complete control of our league and unrestricted access to the funds of our youth,” the league stated in the email.

The league added that they are optimistic that the city will modify their demands and meet with them to discuss and come up with an agreement that makes sense for the city and for the league’s youth and families.

The city of Wetumpka released the following statement on Facebook:

“In the past several months, the City of Wetumpka has been working with the youth baseball and softball league to secure agreements for the use of the city fields at no cost to the league. We have requested along with an agreement, audited financials. We have the responsibility to oversee operations on city public property which requires transparency from the league. The city DOES require financial accountability. This is consistent with all public services in all municipal forms of government, including when those governmental services are outsourced to non-profits. All the agreement requires is the league retain operational funds and the remaining proceeds go back into the upkeep of the facility. The city does not receive any of the registration money or sponsorship money nor do we wish to. We want the league to succeed for the benefit of our children but also have a responsibility of being accountable with funds made on public property. The same requirements are on all public facilities, not just softball and baseball fields . At this time the league has left the city no choice but to close the fields until a resolution beneficial to all parties can be reached.”

