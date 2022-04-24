41 inmates baptized at Walker County Jail

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Sunday was a moving and powerful day at the Walker County Jail.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office announced that 41 inmates were baptized in the Walker County Jail, and ten gave their lives to Christ on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Officials say 27 ministry volunteers of different faiths come to the jail and go into each dorm on a daily basis

“If we can help people break the chains of addiction, then I believe that they can live a better life both here on Earth and eternally. I’m proud of each of these people that made a declaration of their faith today,” said Sheriff Nick Smith.

