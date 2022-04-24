Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

41 inmates baptized at Walker County Jail

41 inmates baptized at Walker County Jail
41 inmates baptized at Walker County Jail(Walker County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Sunday was a moving and powerful day at the Walker County Jail.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office announced that 41 inmates were baptized in the Walker County Jail, and ten gave their lives to Christ on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Officials say 27 ministry volunteers of different faiths come to the jail and go into each dorm on a daily basis

“If we can help people break the chains of addiction, then I believe that they can live a better life both here on Earth and eternally. I’m proud of each of these people that made a declaration of their faith today,” said Sheriff Nick Smith.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
ADOC officials say they’re looking for Kyle David, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his...
Alabama prisoner serving murder sentence escapes in Montgomery
File image
Death investigation underway following Wednesday Montgomery shooting
The city of Wetumpka could soon be closing the Wetumpka Sports Complex’s fields to the youth...
Wetumpka could close fields to Wetumpka Youth Baseball & Softball League
Montgomery police say a man was critically injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon.
Man critically injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Montgomery councilwoman holds watch party supporting Lady K
Montgomery councilwoman holds watch party supporting Lady K
Paul Lee Ward booking photo
Police: Man threatened to kill Dothan store employees
YMCA of Greater Montgomery: Every Kid Healthy Week
YMCA of Greater Montgomery: Every Kid Healthy Week
A few showers and storms are possible Tuesday.
Early week cold front to move through
An early week cold front will come through
An early week cold front will come through