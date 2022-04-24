Advertise
Alabama prisoner serving murder sentence escapes in Montgomery

ADOC officials say they’re looking for Kyle David, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his...
ADOC officials say they’re looking for Kyle David, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his assigned job location around 5:15 p.m.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate, convicted of murder, who escaped Saturday afternoon.

Kyle David, an inmate assigned to the Montgomery-based Red Eagle Work Center, left his assigned job location around 5:15 p.m., ADOC said. The department did not provide any details on specifically where David’s assigned job location was.

The escapee was serving a 99-year sentence for a 2000 murder conviction out of Etowah County.

David’s ADOC custody classification lists him as a “minimum-out” inmate, meaning ADOC considers such inmates “do not pose a significant risk to self or others and suitable to be assigned off-property work details without the direct supervision of correctional officers.”

The classification also requires that such inmates “must remain in prison clothing at all times and work is generally assigned to only government positions (i.e. city, county, ADOC, ADOT, etc.) Inmates in this custody are generally assigned to Community Work Centers (CWC) with higher security facilities only maintain a small number of job assignments requiring minimal supervision.”

David, 49, is 5′11″ and approximately 190 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on David’s location is asked to call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

