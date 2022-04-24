Advertise
Death investigation underway following Wednesday Montgomery shooting

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a death investigation following a shooting Wednesday night.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Oak Forest Drive around 8:50 p.m. on reports of someone having been shot. At the scene, officials found the adult male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information could be released as police continue to investigate.

