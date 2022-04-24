Death investigation underway following Wednesday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a death investigation following a shooting Wednesday night.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Oak Forest Drive around 8:50 p.m. on reports of someone having been shot. At the scene, officials found the adult male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information could be released as police continue to investigate.

