Dry and warm weather sticks around for Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Expect another fantastic day across Central and South Alabama. Today we will see partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs warming into the middle 80s. Southeast winds will again be noticeable around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight, skies remain partly cloudy. Low temperatures will hover near 60 degrees with southeast winds around 5 mph.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Monday is forecasted to be the warmest day over the next seven. Highs will soar into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Winds will be out of the east and southeast around 5 to 10 mph and skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Clouds will be on the increase Monday night ahead of a cold front that arrives Tuesday. Lows will be mild Monday night in the lower 60s with isolated pockets of rain possible.

Tuesday we are tracking a cold front that will sweep across the region. This front will bring clouds and rain to our area. A few thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather is not likely with this system.

Highs on Tuesday will only warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s with mainly to partly cloudy skies. Clouds thin Tuesday night behind the front and temperatures will cool. Lows will fall near 50 degrees, with a few locations in the 40s.

Wednesday we will dry out and cool a bit. Expect plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Clear skies will prevail Wednesday night with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday is looking a bit warmer. Highs are back into the lower 80s under sunny skies. Thursday night lows will again hover in the lower 50s under mostly clear conditions.

Friday is also looking sunny and warmer. Afternoon highs will warm into the middle to upper 80s. Friday night lows will stay mild in the middle to upper 50s.

Right now, long range forecast models are keeping the start to next weekend dry. Highs will warm again into the middle to upper 80s on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds.

A few showers are looking possible for Sunday and Monday of next weekend/week, but we are still several days out, so we will continue to monitor the forecast as we move closer to the upcoming weekend ahead.

