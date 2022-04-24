Advertise
Man dead, another seriously injured in Saturday Eufaula shooting

By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a man dead and another one seriously injured.

Police say they received several 911 calls around 3:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting in the area of South Randolph Avenue.

Authorities say 22-year-old Devonte Barnett was shot multiple times in the upper body. He was transported to Medical Center Barbour where he later died.

A second gunshot victim arrived at the hospital by private vehicle, according to police. He was stabilized and airlifted to another hospital for further treatment, Eufaula police say. His current condition is unknown.

Anyone with information on this shooting incident is asked to contact the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the agency’s anonymous tip line at 334-687-7100.

