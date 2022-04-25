Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

1 person injured when sewage truck overturned in Chilton Co.

Sewage truck overturns on County Road 37
Sewage truck overturns on County Road 37(Cedar Grove Fire Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Part of County Road 37 in Chilton County was closed Monday, April 25, after a sewage truck overturned. One person had minor injuries.

Cedar Grove Fire Department crews responded to the overturned sewage truck in the 2000 block of County Rd 37 around 12:20 p.m. County Road 37 was closed between County Road 753 and County Road 238.

Update: County Road 37 is now back open. At approximately 12:20 Cedar Grove Fire Department was dispatched to the...

Posted by Cedar Grove Fire Department- Chilton County, AL. on Monday, April 25, 2022

Cedar Grove Fire Department units said the truck leaked material. One person was treated for minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Cedar Grove responded with Engine 19-1, Rescue 19-1, and Rescue 19-2 along with 8 personnel. Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, Chilton County EMA, Regional Paramedical Services, Inc., and Alabama State Troopers also responded.


how to add google maps to html

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ADOC officials say they’re looking for David Kyle, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his...
Alabama escapee serving murder sentence still on the run
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
File image
Death investigation underway following Wednesday Montgomery shooting
Two men are recovering after a shooting Monday, Montgomery police said.
Police: 2 injured in Montgomery shooting Monday
The city of Wetumpka could soon be closing the Wetumpka Sports Complex’s fields to the youth...
Wetumpka could close fields to Wetumpka Youth Baseball & Softball League

Latest News

Coaches, parents and students protest the closing of the Wetumpka Sports Complex fields to the...
Wetumpka, youth league reach agreement to reopen sports complex fields
Construction will begin immediately with operational plans projected for the first quarter of...
Auto manufacturer bringing 300 jobs with $23M expansion in Phenix City
Hueytown PD: Arby's employee throws hot grease on customer
‘For lack of a better word, she just snapped’: Arby’s employee accused of throwing hot grease on customer
Two men are recovering after a shooting Monday, Montgomery police said.
Police: 2 injured in Montgomery shooting Monday
Alabama has had an active severe weather season
Alabama has had an active severe weather season