Cold front knocks on our doorstep today, brings scattered showers Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As we get ready to wrap up the month of April, it looks like our extended forecast will remain (mostly) quiet... there look to be two days with a rain chance above 20%, one being tomorrow and the other being this upcoming weekend. Other than those days we’re looking at plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures! It will be similar to what we’ve enjoyed over the last week or so.

So let’s jump in: today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the middle 80s.

The humidity again stays manageable with a light wind...

The humidity won't be overly high over the next week. (WSFA 12 News)

A cold front will begin to approach the state this evening, which could support a few showers and perhaps a storm after dark into the overnight. Most everyone will stay entirely dry.

The front will clear the state before lunchtime tomorrow. The result will be cooler temperatures for much of us in the middle and upper 70s. There will also be a 40% chance of showers and perhaps a storm during the day. A good chunk of us will stay dry. It will also turn breezy behind the front tomorrow.

A few showers and storms Tuesday, then isolated showers and storms this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Then it’s sunshine and beautiful weather once again. We’ll go from the upper 70s on Wednesday to the lower 80s on Thursday and the middle 80s for Friday and the weekend. Some upper 80s can’t be ruled out either.

Additional afternoon cloud cover will develop this weekend as moisture increases from the Gulf of Mexico. There could even be a couple stray showers or storms both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday’s chances are a touch higher around 30%.

Once again though, many of us will avoid the rain and storms altogether.

