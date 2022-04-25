I-65 SB near Clay Street clear after crash
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 southbound near the Clay Street were delayed Monday moring after a crash.
According to Montgomery police, the crash blocked the right lanes in the area.
Cameras provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation showed traffic heavily delayed.
Additional details surrounding the crash are not known.
