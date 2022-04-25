I-65 SB near Clay Street clear after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 southbound near the Clay Street were delayed Monday moring after a crash.

According to Montgomery police, the crash blocked the right lanes in the area.

Cameras provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation showed traffic heavily delayed.

Please use caution while traveling in the area of I-65S at exit 172 (Clay Street/Herron Street). Right lanes are blocked in reference to a vehicle collision. Expect delays and consider utilizing an alternative route for your morning commute. #Traffic #MPD pic.twitter.com/lbxV4ni0AZ — Montgomery Police Department (@mpdmontgomery) April 25, 2022

Additional details surrounding the crash are not known.

