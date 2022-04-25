Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

I-65 SB near Clay Street clear after crash

Motorists traveling on I-65 SB near Clay Street should expect delays.
Motorists traveling on I-65 SB near Clay Street should expect delays.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 southbound near the Clay Street were delayed Monday moring after a crash.

According to Montgomery police, the crash blocked the right lanes in the area.

Cameras provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation showed traffic heavily delayed.

Additional details surrounding the crash are not known.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
ADOC officials say they’re looking for Kyle David, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his...
Alabama prisoner serving murder sentence escapes in Montgomery
File image
Death investigation underway following Wednesday Montgomery shooting
The city of Wetumpka could soon be closing the Wetumpka Sports Complex’s fields to the youth...
Wetumpka could close fields to Wetumpka Youth Baseball & Softball League
Montgomery police say a man was critically injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon.
Man critically injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting

Latest News

The southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Autauga County between Pine Level and Verbena are now...
18-wheeler wreck on I-65 SB in Autauga County cleared
Saturday traffic delays expected due to Auburn Rodeo concert
Interstate 85 is open again after an 18-wheeler crashed and overturned Thursday morning,...
I-85 near Ann Street reopens hours after 18-wheeler overturns
Traffic on I-85 northbound was backed up for several miles in Macon County following a crash...
I-85 NB reopens 2 hours after tractor-trailer crash in Macon County