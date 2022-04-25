Every Kid Healthy Week spotlights link between healthy habits and education

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week is Every Kid Healthy Week. The week celebrates young people’s health and wellness achievements and encourages children to continue a healthy lifestyle as they grow up.

The week was designed to create a better understanding that health and education go hand in hand. So, it spotlights efforts to strengthen the link between nutrition, physical activity, mental health and learning.

Every Kid Healthy Week was created by a non-profit called “Action for Healthy Kids” that works to create healthier communities, especially schools, by equipping them with tools and resources to make real change. Each day of the week has been set up to highlight a different way to improve the health and wellness of kids.

Learn more about those topics at https://www.actionforhealthykids.org/get-involved/every-kid-healthy-week/.

The YMCA of Greater Montgomery is hosting Healthy Kids Day Saturday to improve the health and well-being of kids. There will be free events, games, giveaways, and discounts on summer programs like camp, swim,ming and sports. It will also feature special membership offerings.

Eight different YMCA locations will be hosting events. See a full list of what’s planned at https://ymcamontgomery.org/healthy-kids-day/.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.