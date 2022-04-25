Advertise
Geneva teen leads police on a chase in Dothan Saturday in stolen vehicle

The teen is charged with first degree theft of property.
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva teen is accused of stealing a vehicle and leading Dothan Police on a high speed chase on a busy Dothan roadway.

It happened Saturday afternoon on Main Street. Police were alerted to a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near Brannon Stand Road and 84 West. An officer spotted the vehicle near Main and Ross Clark Circle and a chase began.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle just before Highway 52 East and Main.

The driver, reportedly a 13-year-old, was taken into custody along with a passenger.

The vehicle being pursued was reported stolen in Geneva county.

Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock tells News 4 the teen is charged with first degree theft of property for stealing the vehicle.

