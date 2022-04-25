Advertise
Guns were leading cause of death for children and teens in 2020

By CNN
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - According to new data, guns were the leading cause of death in children and teens in 2020.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 4,300 kids younger than the age of 20 died from firearm-related incidents that year.

That’s a nearly 30 percent increase from the year before.

The analysis was published in a letter in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Health experts said this is further evidence that gun violence increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, though the analysis doesn’t indicate what caused the increase.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

