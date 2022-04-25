Advertise
Hearing set in effort to block Alabama transgender law

Undated file photo of federal courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama.
Undated file photo of federal courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge will hear arguments next month on whether to block an Alabama law banning the use of gender-affirming medications to treat transgender people under age 19.

U.S. District Judge Liles Burke set a May 5 evidentiary hearing on a request for a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction.

The hearing , set to last up to two days, and will come days before the new law is set to take effect on May 8.

The Alabama law will make it a felony for medical providers to give puberty blockers and hormones to transgender people under age 19 to help affirm their gender identity.

Breaking the law would be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

