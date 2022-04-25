‘For lack of a better word, she just snapped’: Arby’s ex-employee accused of throwing hot grease on customer

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Hueytown Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said an Arby’s employee “just snapped” when an interaction with a customer escalated.

Police in Hueytown are investigating after a former Arby’s employee allegedly threw hot grease on a customer on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The employee is in police custody.

Yarbrough said the female employee, “for lack of a better word, just snapped,” over a disagreement over a service of some sort.

Yarbrough said the victim, a female customer in her early 30s, was in a car and there were two children with her. He did not know the children’s ages or if the children were related to the victim.

The victim has secondary burns on a large portion of her body, and she is recovering at UAB, according to Yarbrough.

Officers obtained a warrant for 50-year-old Shea Denise Peoples for first-degree assault with a $30,000 bond. Peoples was taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

Shea Denise Peoples (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

An Arby’s spokesperson released the following statement: “The actions of the former employee in Hueytown, AL, were reprehensible. We immediately terminated the offender, and we are cooperating with the local authorities in their investigation. Our heart goes out to the guest, and we are working to help support their recovery.”

Chief Yarbrough stressed investigators are still working the case but justice is a long way away.

“We are still collecting evidence, we have requested the video footage from Arbys. We except to get that. We will have a district court hearing, then we will have circuit after that, between the two will come grand jury, then circuit court and Depending on how backed up the court system is that could take eight months, that could take two years. We don’t know,” said the Hueytown Police Chief.

Ryan Canon with Morris Bart confirmed the firm is representing the victim in the case. Canon said they filed a lawsuit in Jefferson County.

“We’re shocked by what happened and the outrageous conduct of Arby’s and the manager and employee. It’s certainly unfortunate,” Canon said.

Canon says they are now trying to get to the bottom of what happened in the drive thru. He tells us the victim will need additional medical treatment.

“We want to make sure and get the full story and hold those responsible for what happened responsible and to get full justice in this situation,” Canon added.

WBRC reached out to Arby’s for a response to the lawsuit filing. We will update the story with the response.

This is a copy of the electronic filing:

Hueytown Police Chief Yarbrough updates grease assault

