Loose pony running on interstate causes 7-car crash in South Carolina

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A loose pony on the interstate caused a seven-vehicle crash in South Carolina late Saturday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the pony was running down I-85 in the northbound lanes.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured. One person suffered minor injuries, and the pony was safety rescued by animal control.

It’s unclear how the pony got on the interstate.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

