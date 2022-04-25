Advertise
Montgomery bank robbery under investigation

WSFA 12 News crews found a robbery scene at the Regions Bank on Coliseum Boulevard on April 25, 2022. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that happened Monday afternoon in the 300 block of Coliseum Boulevard.

The police department, by policy, declined to identify the name or type of business impacted by a crime, and would only refer to the investigation as a robbery that happened around 1 p.m. in the 300 block of Coliseum Boulevard.

A WSFA 12 News crew found the scene and witnessed police going inside the bank.

A spokesperson for Regions Bank also confirmed the robbery, releasing a statement that reads:

“We appreciate the quick response from law enforcement, and we are working with investigators to help bring this matter to justice. No one inside the bank was harmed, and the branch will reopen for business Tuesday morning. As always, our online and mobile banking services remain available 24/7.”

Police said the unknown suspect demanded money and then fled the scene on foot. No description of the robber was immediately available.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Anyone with information should call police immediately.

