Montgomery leaders look at options for pandemic relief funds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - How do we spend millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds? That’s the question Montgomery city and county leaders are working together to answer.

Montgomery city and county leaders met to move a step closer to identifying projects that will benefit residents. Since the end of last year they have been collecting input from citizens as part of the partnership.

“It’s something I think will change the trajectory of our community,” said Mayor Steven Reed.

Reed is pleased with the progress of Montgomery Thrive, a joint partnership between the city and county to determine how to spend ARPA funds totaling close to $85 million.

“It’s transformational, said Reed. “To really maximize our impact with everybody here that we represent.”

On Monday, City Council members, as well as county commissioners, met to review community survey results from over 100 residents and look at recommendations regarding how to best utilize the funds.

“This has been a great process for everybody. We’ve taken the public’s input, and we’ve worked together, and we’ve formed a partnership to do what we feel like is best,” said District 5 County Commissioner Doug Singleton.

Among the top proposed priorities is a mental health crisis center.

“That puts us in a great position. It will help law enforcement, it will help education, it will help our hospitals. So it’s going to have a tremendous impact. And I think this is one of the best areas that we could have invested in,” said Reed.

Sewer upgrades are also something everyone agreed must be tackled.

“We have got to make waste disposal, sanitary waste disposal, available for every resident in Montgomery County and the city of Montgomery,” said Singleton.

Other items among the priorities are hospital/community-based violence intervention, small business grants, and blighted property buyback.

The next steps include each governing body voting on these priorities and then the procurement will begin.

Residents still have time to fill out a survey on the Montgomery Thrive website.

Levitate Legal is guiding the city and county through this process. They have until 2026 to spend the funds.

