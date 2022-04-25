Advertise
Montgomery school board approves $255K salary, plus benefits for new superintendent

The Montgomery County Board of Education has voted to approve a contract for new Superintendent Melvin J. Brown.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education and its newly hired superintendent have come to an agreement on his compensation package. Superintendent Melvin J. Brown will earn $255,000 annually as part of a 3-year contract that starts on July 1.

In addition to Brown’s base salary, the contract has other benefits including:

  • A $1,000 monthly vehicle allowance
  • A $1,500 per month housing allowance for six months from July 2022 through December 2022
  • Health and retirement-related benefits that allow the MCBOE to contribute up to $8,000 annually toward Brown’s retirement
  • $10,000 in moving expenses

MCBOE President Clare Weil added that there is a “temporary consulting agreement with Dr. Brown that would allow him to work in collaboration with [current Superintendent Ann Roy Moore] for 15 days during the month of June.” An MPS spokesperson noted the professional services contract is aligned with Brown’s daily rate based on his salary.

Weil said the contract was “negotiated” to its approved price tag after Brown requested a salary of $275,000.

The vote was 6-1 in favor of the contract with Lesa Keith, District 1, the only board member to oppose.

“I think it’s too high,” Keith said before the vote. “That’s [$276,000] if you look at the housing, the car, you’re looking at $276,000. What Dr. Moore had was, I believe [$249,000]. We’re going up over $25,000 on somebody we haven’t seen anything from yet.”

Keith said she also had concerns about the process of how the board came up with the contract, though she noted of Brown “I’m glad we have him.”

Brown will take over for Superintendent Ann Roy Moore, who retires on June 30.

Brown was chosen by a unanimous vote of the school board to become the next leader of Montgomery Public Schools on April 8.

The Montgomery County School Board has named Melvin Brown as the school system’s new superintendent.((Source: MPS))

Brown holds an Ed.D. in Educational Studies and Educational Administration from The Ohio State University. He also has a master’s degree in Educational Administration and Supervision from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia, and a bachelor’s degree in English from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Brown, who has 23 years of school administration experience, comes to MPS from the Reynoldsburg City School District in Ohio where he was the system’s chief executive officer.

