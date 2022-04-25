Police: 2 injured in Montgomery shooting Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men are recovering after a shooting Monday, Montgomery police said.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers were called to the area of Burgwyn Road around 8:15 a.m. after a report of a shooting. That’s just off the East South Boulevard.

When they arrived, officers found one man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A second man, who was also injured during the shooting, was taken by a personal vehicle from the scene to a local hospital, Coleman added.

Additional details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.