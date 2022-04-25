Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Police: 2 injured in Montgomery shooting Monday

Two men are recovering after a shooting Monday, Montgomery police said.
Two men are recovering after a shooting Monday, Montgomery police said.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men are recovering after a shooting Monday, Montgomery police said.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers were called to the area of Burgwyn Road around 8:15 a.m. after a report of a shooting. That’s just off the East South Boulevard.

When they arrived, officers found one man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A second man, who was also injured during the shooting, was taken by a personal vehicle from the scene to a local hospital, Coleman added.

Additional details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
ADOC officials say they’re looking for Kyle David, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his...
Alabama prisoner serving murder sentence escapes in Montgomery
File image
Death investigation underway following Wednesday Montgomery shooting
The city of Wetumpka could soon be closing the Wetumpka Sports Complex’s fields to the youth...
Wetumpka could close fields to Wetumpka Youth Baseball & Softball League
Montgomery police say a man was critically injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon.
Man critically injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting

Latest News

A few showers and storms are possible Tuesday.
Early week cold front to move through
A woman is behind bars and man is wanted in connection to a shooting and robbery incident at a...
1 arrested, 1 at large after shooting, robbery at Phenix City Walmart
Montgomery councilwoman holds watch party supporting Lady K
Montgomery councilwoman holds watch party supporting Lady K
Paul Lee Ward booking photo
Police: Man threatened to kill Dothan store employees