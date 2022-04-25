Advertise
Police: Man threatened to kill Dothan store employees

Paul Lee Ward booking photo
Paul Lee Ward booking photo(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Hartford man faces charges that he threatened to kill employees at a Dothan retail business where his estranged wife worked.

Paul Lee Ward, 49, is accused of Making Terror Threats; arrested by Dothan police last week.

“He threatened to shoot the business up and kill the employees,” said Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall. “Workers told us he called 17 times in a single day.”

Employees became so frightened that they closed the store for several hours, per Hall.

While he did not identify the business, court records indicate those threats targeted Aarons, a home furnishings rental firm along Montgomery Highway.

The alleged incidents occurred in November, about the time Ward’s wife sought a protection order against him. The couple has since divorced; court records reveal.

Following the Aaron’s incident, Geneva County authorities arrested Ward on Criminal Mischief charges and a judge last week sentenced him to serve 24 months’ probation.

He has history of other arrests including protection order violations, fraud, and assault charges.

Ward posted bond on the Dothan Terror Threat charges.

