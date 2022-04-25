Advertise
Police searching for missing child in Wisconsin

Chippewa Falls police are searching for a missing child. (Source: WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is searching for a missing child.

Iliana M. Peters, 10, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m. by her father. She is a fourth-grader at Parkview Elementary School, WEAU reported.

Lily’s father said she didn’t return home after visiting her aunt’s house. She was last seen by family members Sunday evening.

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m. by her father.(Chippewa Falls Police Department)

She was supposed to be heading home, but she wasn’t found in the area. Her bike was found after dark near her aunt’s home and a walking trail.

Lily was last seen wearing a purple quarter-zip long-sleeve shirt with black stretch pants and gray shoes.

K9 teams from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department and Lake Hallie Police Department were called in to search the area last night. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department also used a drone to search the woods near the area where she went missing. Meanwhile, Chippewa Falls Police investigators continued to follow-up with family and friends who might have information.

Currently, the incident doesn’t meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, according to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, who said they contacted the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Anyone with information about Lily’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chippewa County Dispatch Center at 715-726-7701 and select Option 1.

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

