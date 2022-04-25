Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Popular breakfast sandwich returns to Chick-fil-A

After a six-year hiatus, the chicken chain is bringing back its spicy chicken biscuit.
After a six-year hiatus, the chicken chain is bringing back its spicy chicken biscuit.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A fan favorite breakfast option is back at Chick-fil-A.

After a six-year hiatus, the chicken chain is bringing back its spicy chicken biscuit.

The sandwich will be available at a select 1,300 restaurants nationwide.

A new seasonal item is also making its debut – the Cloudberry Sunjoy beverage.

It’s a blend of the classic lemonade and sweet tea with flavors of cloudberry and cherry blossom.

Cloudberry is native to the arctic and is a cross between a raspberry and red currant.

Sunjoy is available at all Chick-fil-A restaurants.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ADOC officials say they’re looking for David Kyle, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his...
Alabama escapee serving murder sentence still on the run
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
File image
Death investigation underway following Wednesday Montgomery shooting
Two men are recovering after a shooting Monday, Montgomery police said.
Police: 2 injured in Montgomery shooting Monday
The city of Wetumpka could soon be closing the Wetumpka Sports Complex’s fields to the youth...
Wetumpka could close fields to Wetumpka Youth Baseball & Softball League

Latest News

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson holds a press conference in reference to the arrest of...
Florida sheriff encourages residents to shoot intruders to ‘save taxpayer money’
The antiviral drug Remdesivir is given as an injection. It was previously approved to treat...
FDA approves Remdesivir to treat COVID in young children
Drone video shows destruction in Horenka, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, the day that marks two...
Russia hits rail and fuel targets far from the eastern front
Florida sheriff encourages residents to shoot intruders to 'save taxpayer money'
Coaches, parents and students protest the closing of the Wetumpka Sports Complex fields to the...
Wetumpka, youth league reach agreement to reopen sports complex fields