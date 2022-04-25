Advertise
Proud Mom moment as Susan Chastain watches son win the GEICO 500 at Talladega

Ross Chastain hugs mom at Talladega
Ross Chastain hugs mom at Talladega(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ross Chastain leaves Talladega victorious after winning the 2022 GEICO 500.

The 29-year-old’s family at was at victory lane celebrating with him, making memories that will last forever.

Chastain’s mother, Susan, is a travel nurse but makes it to as many races as she can. She said it’s a dream to be at Talladega to watch him win in person.

The Chastain family grew up as NASCAR fans in Florida.

Susan said being at Talladega brings back memories of their family vacations at the track.

“He started when he was 12, we were always NASCAR fans, Daytona is our home track, we camped, we were these people for years,” Chastain said.

Susan said it’s awesome Ross’s friends from high school got to watch him race in ‘Dega! She said they cheered for him when he was racing for 30th place! Now he has won two out of his last five races.

