Suspect identified in Montgomery vehicle chase, crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the suspect involved in a chase and subsequent crash Friday.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Tyler Kidd, 25, is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree receiving stolen property, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

The charges came after a vehicle pursuit with Montgomery police that ended in a crash near Walnut Street and West Fourth Street, located near Carter Hill Road.

Additional details surrounding the charges were not given.

Kidd was taken into custody at the scene and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a bail of $

