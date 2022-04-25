Tallassee teacher committed to her classroom, community

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Caitlin Wright was genuinely surprised when we stopped by her 1st-grade classroom.

She’s been teaching for 11 years now and said this is her first-ever award.

“It makes me feel good, it makes me feel like I’m doing my job and the most important thing to me is my kids,” Wright said, “and the fact that someone recognizes this, just really makes me feel good”.

And those kids at Tallassee Elementary School are very active and always willing to learn. Mrs. Wright says she feeds off their energy.

“I love that they are a ball of energy. They’re excited about everything and that’s what I love. It makes me more excited to teach and come to work every day,” she said.

But, she said she wants to be more than just a teacher here in Tallassee. Mrs. Wright is also invested in this community.

“Everyone here treats you like family and this community is just growing. My family is involved in the community and I’m so thankful, I look forward to my girls growing up here,” Wright said.

It’s her commitment in this classroom and beyond that makes Caitlin Wright a true class act.

“If anyone wants to become a teacher, do it,” Wright said, “times are tough but it is so rewarding and we really need good, compassionate teachers.”

