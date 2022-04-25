Wetumpka, youth league reach agreement to reopen sports complex fields

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The games will go on after an emergency weekend meeting produced an agreement between the City of Wetumpka and the Wetumpka Youth Baseball & Softball League.

The city announced Saturday that the Wetumpka Sports Complex fields, where the league had been playing for years, would be closed for the remainder of league play for the season until the city got signed agreements from the “league and financial disclosures which shall include bank statements from the last 24 months and all the monthly treasure reports from the last 24 months.”

The league said Saturday that the agreements the city sent would give the city “full access to our funds,” and its board of directors said in the email it couldn’t agree to sign them “contracts giving the city full access to our funds.”

Coaches, parents and students hold signs in protest near Wetumpka City Hall on Sunday, April 24, 2022, as city officials meet in an emergency meeting with the Wetumpka Youth Baseball & Softball League to reopen the Wetumpka Sports Complex fields. (Source: WSFA 12 News viewer Donny Bozeman)

The move prompted outrage by coaches, parents and students, who held a protest Sunday outside the meeting at Wetumpka City Hall.

After the meeting ended, the city shared a simple statement to its social media accounts stating: “The fields open! LET’S PLAY BALL!!!”

The youth league made a similar statement to its social media accounts.

Further details about what agreements were made to allow the fields to reopen were not immediately made public.

