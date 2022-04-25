Advertise
Whisky could soon be used to fuel cars, scientists say

The byproduct of whisky could soon be used to fuel cars.
By CNN
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) – A biofuel scientist has discovered a way to use the byproducts of whisky to fuel your car.

According to Zero Waste Scotland, there is a huge amount of waste for every liter of whisky.

The solid byproduct of whisky is called draff.

Some is used for animal feed. Some goes to a landfill or is dumped in rivers or even the ocean.

A scientist used a fermentation process to transform the byproduct into biochemicals to replace some oil-based products, including diesel used in cars.

Biofuels are made from renewable, organic materials and are low-carbon alternatives to fossil fuels.

The challenge would be the scale; biofuels only account for about 3% of fuel used globally.

There are actually already whisky-fueled cars in Scotland. Using the whisky byproduct reduces the trucks’ carbon emissions by 90%.

The scientist who made the discovery says whisky waste can be used for more than just biofuels.

It can be an alternative to oil in plastics, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, clothing and electronics.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

