Arrest in stabbing at Montgomery high school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a teenager and charged her with attempted murder following a stabbing Tuesday morning at an area high school.

The suspect is identified as Kishaundra Williams, 16, of Montgomery. She was found on scene, taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, Capt. Saba Coleman stated.

MPD said officers were called to the 200 block of Ann Street around 9:30 a.m. after a report that someone had been cut. At the scene, medics and officers treated a female student, who had non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD has not identified the location of the incident, but a spokesperson for Montgomery Public Schools confirmed the victim was a student at Lee High School.

The school was was placed on a soft lockdown following the incident, but it was later lifted.

It’s unclear what prompted the stabbing.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.