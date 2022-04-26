Biden commutes sentences of 3 Alabamians

WASHINGTON (WSFA) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday granted clemency to a number of people across the country who have been convicted of various crimes dating back decades, including three Alabamians.

The president’s announcement affects the cases of 78 people, with three receiving a pardon and 75 others a commutation.

In Alabama, the president granted three commutations to residents of Montgomery, Albertville and Maylene, each convicted on drug charges.

Sergio Acosta, of Montgomery, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine out of the Eastern District of Kentucky and was sentenced to 97 months in prison, with a five-year term of supervised release.

Daniel Valencia, of Maylene, was convicted of importing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and more than 500 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine out of the Southern District of Texas and was sentenced to 135 months in prison, with a five-year term of supervised release and a $2,000 fine.

Kirstie Marie Smith Israel, of Albertville, was convicted for possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine out of the Northern District of Alabama and was sentenced to 97 months in prison, with a three-year term of supervised release.

The president commuted the sentences of each, setting their expiration dates for April 26, 2023. The remainder of their sentences are to be served in home confinement. The commutations did not effect the length of supervised release or fines, however.

Tuesday’s actions included the first pardon’s of Biden’s presidency.

Among those to receive a pardon was a former Kennedy-era Secret Service agent convicted of federal bribery charges.

