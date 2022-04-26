Advertise
Brantley Gilbert to perform at Wind Creek in Atmore

Brantley Gilbert at a previous performance. File Photo
Brantley Gilbert at a previous performance. File Photo(Nebraska State Fair)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - Multi-platinum country rocker Brantley Gilbert is set to take the stage at the Wind Creek Casino in Atmore.

According to a release from the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel, Gilbert will perform Saturday, June 4 at 8 p.m.

Gilbert has seven No. 1 hits including, “Country Must be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” CMA Award Song of the Year nominee “Dirt Road Anthem,” “My Kinda Party,” RIAA 5x Platinum-certified “Bottoms Up,” “One Hell of an Amen” and collaboration with Lindsay Ell “What Happens In A Small Town.”

Gilbert’s record “Just As I Am” clinched the 2014 American Music Award for Favorite Country Album, the release added.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit ticketmaster.com or the Essentials Gift Shop inside the casino.

