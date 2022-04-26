Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver allegedly racing crashes into school bus

Twenty-three children were on board at the time of the crash. Two of them were severely injured. (KOAT, Albuquerque PD)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Gray News) - Newly released video from the Albuquerque Police Department shows the terrifying moment a school bus was hit by a driver who investigators said was racing another car.

It happened Feb. 23 in southwest Albuquerque, New Mexico, at about 4 p.m., according to KOAT.

They reported the bus driver told police he was on his normal route when the bus was struck at an intersection.

The video shows the moment of impact, as students from George Sanchez Middle were thrown about inside the bus.

Those nearby ran to help as the students began to climb out of the bus.

Twenty-three children were on board at the time of the crash. Seven children were taken to the hospital, KOAT reported. Two of them were severely injured.

In the video, police officers and bystanders can be heard attempting to comfort the students, including one with a broken leg.

Police said witnesses reported the driver of the Mustang, identified as Mario Perez, was racing another car at the time of the crash and said he admitted to driving fast.

Investigators believe Perez was going faster than 110 mph at one point.

When he hit the bus, police said he was going about 65 to 80 mph, causing the bus to fall to its side.

Perez has been charged with two counts of great bodily harm with a vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KOAT via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Two men are recovering after a shooting Monday, Montgomery police said.
Police: 2 injured in Montgomery shooting Monday
Montgomery police on the scene of a bank robbery at the Regions Bank branch on Coliseum...
Montgomery bank robbery under investigation
ADOC officials say they’re looking for David Kyle, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his...
Alabama escapee serving murder sentence still on the run
Hueytown PD: Arby's employee throws hot grease on customer
‘For lack of a better word, she just snapped’: Arby’s ex-employee accused of throwing hot grease on customer
Montgomery police have identified the suspect involved in a chase and subsequent crash Friday.
Suspect identified in Montgomery vehicle chase, crash

Latest News

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not ‘close contact’
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar in San...
Police, FBI search for 3-month-old baby abducted by stranger
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin calls Moscow’s talk of nuclear war “saber-rattling” and says...
Nobody wants nuclear war, Secretary of Defense says
Highs head for the middle and upper 70s today with more clouds and a few showers.
Cold front today, beautiful rest of week
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Trial of 3 ex-officers in George Floyd death won’t be livestreamed