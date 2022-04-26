Chilton County deputies believe man killed in domestic dispute

CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed in what was believed to be a domestic dispute, according to the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said on April 24, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m., the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired with victim on County Rd 771.

Deputies said they arrived to find a man, unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

Deputies and EMS attempted life-saving measures, however, the man died at the scene.

Investigators said they responded to the location, collected evidence, interviewed witnesses and are continuing to investigate the case.

From the news release from Sheriff John Shearon: Based on the facts and the evidence known at this time, Investigators believe this incident to be the result of a domestic dispute.

There are no suspects being sought and there is no danger to the community. This is an ongoing investigation. A formal release will be completed once the investigation is closed.

Once all evidence and statements are gathered, the case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this tragic incident.

