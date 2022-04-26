Cold front today, beautiful rest of week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front is pushing through this morning, but there isn’t much rain along it. The front will clear all of Alabama by lunchtime, but some moisture behind it will support a chance of scattered showers through the mid-afternoon.

A few showers are possible this morning and afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Not everyone gets wet today, and most of us likely stay close to entirely dry. Any rain that does fall will be widely scattered, light and not pose any problems.

The cold front pushing through this morning also means cooler air and a noticeable northerly breeze will be around 10-15 mph. Highs today will be in the middle and upper 70s for most.

It will be a bit breezy today. (WSFA 12 News)

The cooler air really shows itself over the next two nights. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s both tonight and tomorrow night under a clear sky. Some mid-40s will almost certainly occur in the cooler areas. No frost concerns with this shot of cool air.

The afternoons for the rest of the workweek will be stellar. Under mostly sunny skies highs will go from the upper 70s tomorrow to the lower 80s Thursday to the middle 80s Friday. The humidity will stay comfortable.

A few showers today, then mainly quiet through next Monday. (WSFA 12 News)

Additional afternoon cloud cover will develop this weekend as Gulf of Mexico moisture pushes northward into Alabama. So we’re looking at partly cloudy skies Saturday, Sunday and Monday with a 20% chance or so of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Most everyone should stay dry, but the chance is there.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s during this stretch. Overnight lows will come up into the 60s as a result of the uptick in moisture and humidity.

It warms right back up later this week. (WSFA 12 News)

