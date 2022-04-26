Commercial vehicle crash blocks Highway 31 in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A stretch of U.S. Highway 31 is closed in Butler County after a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA says the crash happened around 12:50 p.m. near mile marker 146, blocking both north and southbound lanes. That’s approximately 10 miles south of Fort Deposit.

No other details about the crash or possible injuries were immediately available.

Commuters should expect delays at this time or seek an alternate route.

