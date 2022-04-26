Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Commercial vehicle crash blocks Highway 31 in Butler County

This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road Report
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road Report(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A stretch of U.S. Highway 31 is closed in Butler County after a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA says the crash happened around 12:50 p.m. near mile marker 146, blocking both north and southbound lanes. That’s approximately 10 miles south of Fort Deposit.

No other details about the crash or possible injuries were immediately available.

Commuters should expect delays at this time or seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are recovering after a shooting Monday, Montgomery police said.
Police: 2 injured in Montgomery shooting Monday
Montgomery police on the scene of a bank robbery at the Regions Bank branch on Coliseum...
Montgomery bank robbery under investigation
ADOC officials say they’re looking for David Kyle, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his...
Alabama escapee serving murder sentence still on the run
Hueytown PD: Arby's employee throws hot grease on customer
‘For lack of a better word, she just snapped’: Arby’s ex-employee accused of throwing hot grease on customer
Montgomery police have identified the suspect involved in a chase and subsequent crash Friday.
Suspect identified in Montgomery vehicle chase, crash

Latest News

Motorists traveling on I-65 SB near Clay Street should expect delays.
I-65 SB near Clay Street clear after crash
The southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Autauga County between Pine Level and Verbena are now...
18-wheeler wreck on I-65 SB in Autauga County cleared
Saturday traffic delays expected due to Auburn Rodeo concert
Interstate 85 is open again after an 18-wheeler crashed and overturned Thursday morning,...
I-85 near Ann Street reopens hours after 18-wheeler overturns