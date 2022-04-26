Construction on I-85 in Opelika to be completed in 2024

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s difficult to miss the construction along I-85 in Opelika.

Crews are making progress, but there are still years worth of work to be finished for this $30 million project.

The USDOT grant will help replace six functional bridges in Opelika along Interstate 85 at exit 60.

The grant money will replace these bridges with full-width shoulders of eight feet with the addition of acceleration lanes from exit 60 will be extended to allow traffic to merge onto I-85 safely.

Justin Dougherty has lived in Lee County for 15 years and says, before the construction, he felt trying to exit 60 was impossible and dangerous.

“It is very sharp, so the exit their building now it will be really good because you won’t have to slow down more, and you can just exit right off instead of slowing down really hard and turning on that sharp turn.”

A Chevron gas station is situated off Exit 60. Employee Sangay Batel says the construction on the interstate will ensure customers can safely enter his gas station.

“It’s going to definitely help travelers as well as city people to get on the interstate and get down off interstate because right now its hard with two lanes.”

United Johnson Brothers Sales Consultant Jonathan Crew uses I-85 almost every day to drop off products at different stores, one of them being the Dollar General off I-85.

“I think the new interstate widening project is going to be a lot better for the community and Lee County it’s going to widen the lanes and lessen the traffic making it easier to go back and forth between exit 62 and 57.”

The interstate project will help maximize safety and make traveling easier and faster for everyone.

Make sure as construction continues to follow the speed limit in the active work zone.

The expected project end date will be around the Spring of 2024.

