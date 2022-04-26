First Alert: Hit and miss rain Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front is slowly pushing through the Southeast as of this writing; this front is already producing scattered pockets of rain across the state. These will continue on a scattered, “on and off” basis through early Tuesday afternoon. Many of us will stay dry. Those who get rain won’t get much, nor will it rain for very long.

A few showers and storms Tuesday, then isolated showers and storms this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Cooler air surges into the state late Tuesday, things will be cool and noticeably breezy Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. Then it’s sunshine and beautiful weather once again. After a chilly start, we’ll roll into the upper 70s on Wednesday before another cool morning Thursday. But, that won’t last either. We’ll warm into the lower 80s on Thursday and the middle 80s for Friday and the weekend. Some upper 80s can’t be ruled out either.

Additional afternoon cloud cover will develop this weekend as moisture increases from the Gulf of Mexico. There could even be a couple stray showers or storms both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday’s chances are a touch higher around 30%.

Once again though, many of us will avoid the rain and storms altogether.

