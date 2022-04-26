Highway 14 closed in Autauga County after multi-vehicle crash

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a stretch of Alabama Highway 14 is closed in Autauga County after a multi-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle.

The crash, which happened shortly after 2 p.m., has forced Highway 14 closed in both directions near Prather Road in Autauga County.

The cause of the crash and details on possible injuries was not immediately clear.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is providing help with traffic control and troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are on scene investigating the crash.

Commuters should expect delays or seek an alternate route at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.