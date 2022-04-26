Montgomery airport receives new screening device

Advertise
Published: Apr. 26, 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Regional Airport says a new tool at the airport will help you fly through security. Airport representatives believe it will not only makes the process faster, but it will also make travel safer.

“It’s is a computer tomography scanner. It basically is the new X-ray machine,” said Brittney Jones-Dabney, marketing and communications manager for the airport.

The biggest difference is that it is a 3D scanner, so passengers will be able to leave their electronics, like laptops, and liquids inside of their backpacks.

“With the 3D technology, the agents are able to kind of look and see if there are any prohibited items, and they can just move those over to the next level and the passengers can keep going,” Jones-Dabney said.

Montgomery Regional Airport is one of eight airports in the state to be selected to receive this device. It’s the second airport in the state to have it installed.

