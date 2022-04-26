Advertise
Montgomery Catholic’s Jeremiah Cobb is 2021 Fever Star Athlete of the Year

By Rosie Langello
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time since 2014, a running back has earned the WSFA 12 Fever Star Athlete of the Year Award!

Jeremiah Cobb, the four-star running back out of Montgomery Catholic, was surrounded by his coaches and teammates Tuesday when the WSFA 12 Sports team surprised him at school.

Last season Cobb had 38 touchdowns, 2,163 rushing yards, 2,789 total yards, 30 TDs with no lost fumbles, plus 561 yards receiving and eight touchdowns!

His total yards are 12th in the state!.

Cobb has gotten offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Penn State, Texas and others. He told WSFA 12 Sports Director Rosie Langello he wants to make his decision by the end of summer.

