Montgomery Catholic’s Jeremiah Cobb is 2022 Fever Star Athlete of the Year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time since 2014, a running back has earned the WSFA 12 Fever Star Athlete of the Year Award!

Jeremiah Cobb, the four-star running back out of Montgomery Catholic, was surrounded by his coaches and teammates Tuesday when the WSFA 12 Sports team surprised him at school.

Last season Cobb had 38 touchdowns, 2,163 rushing yards, 2,789 total yards, 30 TDs with no lost fumbles, plus 561 yards receiving and eight touchdowns!

His total yards are 12th in the state!.

Cobb has gotten offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Penn State, Texas and others. He told WSFA 12 Sports Director Rosie Langello he wants to make his decision by the end of summer.

Up early this morning for good reason!! @montgcatholic 4⭐️RB @JeremiahCobb13 is the 2021 Fever Star Athlete of the Year!



🏈 38 total TDs

🏈 2,163 rushing yds

🏈 2,789 total yds

⭐️First RB to receive the FPOTY award since 2014!



See his reaction tonight in sports @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/PSxlxEzeNK — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) April 26, 2022

We’ll have reaction to the win from Cobb coming up in our evening newscasts.

Flashback to the first touchdown of the 2021 @wsfa12news #Fever12 season! Many more would follow for @JeremiahCobb13 - congrats on being named Fever Star Athlete of the Year! @RosieLangello @JahmalKennedy - always keep the camera rolling when he gets a carry! https://t.co/2yAgNTLPIy — Stephen Gunter (@Stephen_Gunter) April 26, 2022

