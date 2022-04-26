Advertise
Police: Arrest after woman shot while walking away from argument

Nyizell Markeius Tyus, 19, is accused of shooting a woman as she was walking away from him...
Nyizell Markeius Tyus, 19, is accused of shooting a woman as she was walking away from him during an argument.(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing charges after a shooting incident in Autauga County Friday night.

According to the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 200 block of North Pickett Street in Autaugaville around 10:30 p.m.

At the scene, deputies found a woman who had been shot. The victim was taken by medical helicopter to a Montgomery hospital for treatment.

Deputies said their investigation determined Nyizell Markeius Tyus, 19, shot the woman after she was walking away from him during an argument. The suspect fled the area before deputies arrived.

Tyus was taken into custody on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. At the time of his arrest, Tyus was armed with the handgun believed to have been used in the shooting.

Tyus was taken to the Autauga County Metro Jail where he’s being held without bail on a probation violation. Bail is set at $165,000 for charges of attempted murder and first-degree possession of marijuana.

The sheriff’s office said it has recovered three illegally possessed handguns during the course of its ongoing investigation.

