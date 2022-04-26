Advertise
Prattville High School’s Ava Cardona wins Christian leadership award

By Judd Davis
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Some of the best athletes on the field, and best examples off the field, were honored at the Prattville YMCA FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) Leadership Award ceremony Monday.

Students from six different Autauga County high schools were honored throughout the night. Each of the six schools had a nominee for the award. This year’s winner, Ava Cardona, a senior from Prattville High School

Prattville High School's Ava Cardona wins YMCA FCA Willis Bradford Christian Leadership Award and scholarship.(WSFA 12 News)

“I’ve been playing soccer for pretty much all of my life,” Ava Cardona said. “I started off as a ballerina. I really loved it but then we moved. To be an athlete and stay rooted in soccer it’s just like a rock, just like Jesus is my rock.”

Ava plans to attend the University next year. The special guest speakers at the event were former Auburn punter Steven Clark and former Auburn offensive lineman Austin Golson.

One special student was also given the Willis Bradford Christian Leadership award and scholarship of $2,000. Bradford was the founding director of the Prattville YMCA and was there for 49 years. He was always front and center to hand out the award for decades. Sadly, last year he passed away. This was the first ceremony without him there.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

