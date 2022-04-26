The rest of the workweek is quiet and dry

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A weak cold front is in the process of passing through Alabama as we speak... but there isn’t much rain along it. Scattered showers and a mostly cloudy sky has been the norm today. We could continue to see a few more sprinkles and widely scattered showers in spots, but that would be about it. Intensity will be light, so no additional accumulates are anticipated.

The boundary pushing through also means cooler air could (briefly) make a comeback! Drier air really shows itself over the next two nights; lows will bottom out in the upper 40s both tonight and tomorrow night under a clear sky.

Some mid-40s will almost certainly occur in the cooler areas. No frost concerns with this shot of cool air.

The afternoons for the rest of the workweek will be stellar. Under mostly sunny skies highs will go from the upper 70s tomorrow to the lower 80s Thursday and Friday. The humidity will stay comfortable.

A few showers today, then mainly quiet through next Monday. (WSFA 12 News)

Additional afternoon cloud cover will develop this weekend as Gulf of Mexico moisture pushes northward into Alabama. So we’re looking at partly cloudy skies Saturday, Sunday and Monday with a 20% chance or so of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Most everyone should stay dry, but the chance is there.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s during this stretch. Overnight lows will come up into the 60s as a result of the uptick in moisture and humidity.

It warms right back up later this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.