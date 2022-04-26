Advertise
Suspect charged with murder in Tuskegee shooting

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Tuskegee. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Tuskegee.

According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, Demarius Tremaine Ferguson, 36, was fatally wounded in a shooting Monday. The shooting took place in the 2400 block of Rhonda Avenue.

Jordan said Ora Stakley, 61, has been taken into custody and charged with murder.

Additional details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

