Suspect charged with murder in Tuskegee shooting

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Tuskegee.

According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, Demarius Tremaine Ferguson, 36, was fatally wounded in a shooting Monday. The shooting took place in the 2400 block of Rhonda Avenue.

Jordan said Ora Stakley, 61, has been taken into custody and charged with murder.

Additional details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

