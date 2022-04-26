Advertise
Vigil for Montgomery area homicide victims happening this evening

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Those who have lost loved ones to violent crime plan to gather for “An Evening of Remembrance” on Tuesday. It will be held at 6:30 p.m. at True Divine Baptist Church, located at 4601 Troy Highway.

The event, hosted by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, seeks to put a face to homicides statistics as the community gathers to remember victims and their families.

Mother Barbara Green plans to attend. Her daughter, Kimberle Johnson, lost her life to gun violence three days after her 21st birthday in December 2013. She was Green’s only child.

The mother said there is “no greater pain” than losing a child. She is thankful she will be able to surround herself with a community who understands her struggles.

“Criminal convictions are important, but what is equally important is making sure victims and their families are treated with compassion and respect,” Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said. “Helping survivors find their justice means enforcing victims’ rights, listening to and making victims’ needs and wishes a priority, and providing victims with access to the resources and services that can help them heal.”

“An Evening of Remembrance” goes along with National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 24-30.

This is the third year this event has taken place.

