2 Butler County men killed in head-on crash Tuesday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have died in a Tuesday afternoon Butler County crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Billy J. Brooks, 47, of Georgiana, and Shaun W. Wilkes, 37, of Greenville, both died when their vehicles collided around 12:30 p.m. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 31 near the 146 mile marker. That’s about 10 miles south of Fort Deposit.

ALEA said the crash happened when Brooks’ 1995 Nissan Frontier collided head-on with Wilkes’ 2006 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

Both men died on the scene, investigators said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

