2 Butler County men killed in head-on crash Tuesday

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have died in a Tuesday afternoon Butler County crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Billy J. Brooks, 47, of Georgiana, and Shaun W. Wilkes, 37, of Greenville, both died when their vehicles collided around 12:30 p.m. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 31 near the 146 mile marker. That’s about 10 miles south of Fort Deposit.

ALEA said the crash happened when Brooks’ 1995 Nissan Frontier collided head-on with Wilkes’ 2006 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

Both men died on the scene, investigators said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

READ MORE Selma woman killed in head-on crash in Autauga County A Selma woman was killed Tuesday afternoon when the van she was driving struck an 18-wheeler head-on, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.