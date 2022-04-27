Alabama driver’s license offices reopen with new technology

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After being closed for a week, the state reopened its driver’s license offices, now equipped with brand new technology. This will help provide faster in-person service, and in some cases it removes the necessity of going to the offices in person.

The last time the system received a major upgrade was in 2004.

“I would equate it from going to from the old flip phones to a brand new iPhone,” said Jonathan Archer, chief of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s driver’s license division.

Archer calls the enhancements intuitive and fast, and says they simply make more sense.

“We have a tremendous number of staff here answering calls, trying to make sure we have staff in all of our locations, trainers, trying to make sure we have a positive rollout week,” said Archer.

Officially released Tuesday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver System or LEADS, includes improvements to systems and technology for in-person visits. Archer says this could double the number of customers offices are able to serve per day.

“We’re positive we’re going to see an increase on the number of customers serviced and licenses issued and online transactions,” said Archer.

And with this new system, where it took certain tasks hours to be completed in person, now the process can be started or done entirely online.

“If you’re in a situation where you had lost your license, you had to physically come into a office and get it reinstated. Now you can actually go online,” said ALEA Sgt. Jeremy Burkett.

More guides are also available online to help with confusion or from being turned away at the counter.

“There’s an overall goal in state government, especially in Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, to provide better quality service, use technology when we can to do that,” said Burkett.

Burkett asks customers to be patient the first few days as the state works more with this new system.

