Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama driver’s license offices reopen with new technology

Alabama's drivers license offices are reopening a week after they were closed to upgrade decades-old technology.
By Erin Davis
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After being closed for a week, the state reopened its driver’s license offices, now equipped with brand new technology. This will help provide faster in-person service, and in some cases it removes the necessity of going to the offices in person.

The last time the system received a major upgrade was in 2004.

“I would equate it from going to from the old flip phones to a brand new iPhone,” said Jonathan Archer, chief of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s driver’s license division.

Archer calls the enhancements intuitive and fast, and says they simply make more sense.

“We have a tremendous number of staff here answering calls, trying to make sure we have staff in all of our locations, trainers, trying to make sure we have a positive rollout week,” said Archer.

Officially released Tuesday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver System or LEADS, includes improvements to systems and technology for in-person visits. Archer says this could double the number of customers offices are able to serve per day.

“We’re positive we’re going to see an increase on the number of customers serviced and licenses issued and online transactions,” said Archer.

And with this new system, where it took certain tasks hours to be completed in person, now the process can be started or done entirely online.

“If you’re in a situation where you had lost your license, you had to physically come into a office and get it reinstated. Now you can actually go online,” said ALEA Sgt. Jeremy Burkett.

More guides are also available online to help with confusion or from being turned away at the counter.

“There’s an overall goal in state government, especially in Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, to provide better quality service, use technology when we can to do that,” said Burkett.

Burkett asks customers to be patient the first few days as the state works more with this new system.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police officers on the scene of an incident at Lee High School on April 26, 2022.
Arrest in stabbing at Montgomery high school
Two men are recovering after a shooting Monday, Montgomery police said.
Police: 2 injured in Montgomery shooting Monday
Montgomery police on the scene of a bank robbery at the Regions Bank branch on Coliseum...
Montgomery bank robbery under investigation
ADOC officials say they’re looking for David Kyle, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his...
Alabama escapee serving murder sentence still on the run
Hueytown PD: Arby's employee throws hot grease on customer
‘For lack of a better word, she just snapped’: Arby’s ex-employee accused of throwing hot grease on customer

Latest News

Greta Van Susteren talks VP Harris diagnosis, Ukraine, Twitter
Greta Van Susteren talks VP Harris diagnosis, Ukraine, Twitter
Alabama ABC Board holds youth summit
Alabama ABC Board holds youth summit
Tuskegee woman charged with murder of live-in boyfriend
Montgomery Regional Airport gets new security scanner
Montgomery Regional Airport gets new security scanner